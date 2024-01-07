Govt proposes one student ID, online school admissions

The Union government has proposed that education records of all school students be integrated into its ‘one nation, one student ID’ initiative by 2026-27 and all government and government-aided schools switch to an online admission system in the next three years, according to an official government documents seen by HT. HT Image

The proposals were part of a document titled “Schooling: access and quality” presented by the Union ministry of education at the third national conference of chief secretaries, which was held in Delhi last month.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

HT had last month reported that the government was likely to extend its ‘one nation, one student ID’ initiative to schools to ensure seamless integration with higher education, as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the initiative, students would be provided with an Aadhaar-verified ID — Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR). The Centre has already launched the initiative across higher education institutions, accounting for nearly 22 million students

The document prepared by the Union ministry’s department of school education and literacy, which HT has reviewed, gave additional details on the initiative.

The APAAR ID, it said, will not only help monitor the lifelong learning journey of students, it will also help in building a digital repository of education records, making them easier to store and access. “Aadhaar linkage will build trust in digital records and empower stakeholders to access diverse educational services,” the document stated.

“APAAR ID will enable the integration of interstate student records. The interlinking of data through the APAAR ID for smooth movement of students across the States/UTs,” it added.

The ID will act as a gateway to students’ academic bank of credit (ABC) — a digital repository, set up by the government, where students can store information on the credits they have earned throughout their education journey. It can also be used to access Digilocker, a digitization service provided by the government where people can store important documents, including marksheets and certificates. APAAR would eventually become a lifetime ID for students — from pre-primary to PhD.

“The student’s Aadhaar shall be linked to the APAAR ID with parental consent. For students without an Aadhaar, assistance is provided, and once obtained, it will be linked to the APAAR ID. This ID will serve as a universal student identifier throughout the school education system, starting with government and government-aided schools, with a plan for universalisation based on experience,” the document said.

It further suggested that the Anganwadi (rural childcare centres) or schools could provide students in the creation of the APAAR IDs at the time of admissions. The ministry, it said, can also play a pivotal role and organise workshops and training sessions for representatives from states and union territories to help them create the APAAR IDs, focusing on integrating admission portals and applications into a unified platform.

“These forums facilitate the sharing of practices, feedback, and expertise, creating a seamless, integrated education ecosystem,” the document added. The ministry also proposed a deadline of 2026-27 for 100% integration of the education records of all students through the ID.

To be sure, since education is a state subject, it is not mandatory for the states to adopt any initiative under the NEP 2020.

A senior ministry official, requesting anonymity, said, “The document was presented before the chief secretaries of the states and UTs during the meeting with an aim to promote good governance and making education easy and accessible.”

The document also proposed that all government and government-aided schools admit students through online school admission management systems by 2026-27. “A more straightforward admission process reduces barriers, promoting personal growth and minimising dropouts,” it said.