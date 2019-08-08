Govt’s move to impose restrictions in Kashmir Valley challenged in Supreme Court

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:51 IST

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the government’s decision to impose restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 in the state.

The petition was filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla, who said he will seek an urgent hearing on Thursday. Poonawalla has sought the “direct withdrawal of curfew/restrictions and all other regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, internet and news channels.”

Poonawalla has sought the immediate release of political leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti from “illegal custody since 04.08.2019”.

He has also sought the setting up of a judicial commission to “to visit J&K and ascertain the ground situation.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 10:42 IST