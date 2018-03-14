 Govt to build 14,460 bunkers for J-K border dwellers | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 14, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Govt to build 14,460 bunkers for J-K border dwellers

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved a pilot project for construction of 60 bunkers at a cost of Rs 3 crore during the year 2016-17

india Updated: Mar 14, 2018 17:59 IST
An Indian army soldier mans a gun inside his bunker in Odusaa.
An Indian army soldier mans a gun inside his bunker in Odusaa.(REUTERS File Photo)

As many as 14,460 bunkers will be constructed along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to mitigate the hardships faced by border dwellers, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved a pilot project for construction of 60 bunkers at a cost of Rs 3 crore during the year 2016-17, which has since been completed.

Following the recent visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the state, the centre had approved construction of another 14,460 bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore, he said in reply to a written question.

Ahir added that the steps have been taken to mitigate the hardships faced by people living on the International Border and Line of Control due to cross border firing.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you