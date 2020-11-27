e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Graffiti in support of LeT, Taliban surfaces in Mangaluru on anniversary of Mumbai attack

Graffiti in support of LeT, Taliban surfaces in Mangaluru on anniversary of Mumbai attack

A case has been registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mangaluru
The (anonymous) graffiti that appeared on the wall of an apartment said international terror organisations would be brought to the country if ‘provoked’.
The (anonymous) graffiti that appeared on the wall of an apartment said international terror organisations would be brought to the country if ‘provoked’.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo for representation)
         

An inflammatory graffiti hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba surfaced here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, prompting the police to launch an investigation to find out the culprits behind it.

The (anonymous) graffiti that appeared on the wall of an apartment said international terror organisations would be brought to the country if ‘provoked’.

“Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e Toiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadi. #Lashkar Zindabad,” it read.

Also Read | HTLS 2020: ‘Won’t allow unilateral action by PLA at LAC’, says Rajnath Singh

On being informed about it, police went to the spot and erased the graffiti. An investigation has also been launched.

A case has been registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to the LeT arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring over 300 during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Finch, Smith tons power Australia to 374/6
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Finch, Smith tons power Australia to 374/6
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In