PM Modi tweets on Teachers’ Day, says grateful for their contribution towards nation building

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to teachers for “their remarkable efforts” in shaping minds and building the nation on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

“We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes,” PM Modi tweeted.

We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India’s second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

The tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day started in 1962 to honour Radhakrishnan and other teachers.