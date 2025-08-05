Great Nicobar Island Container Transhipment Port notified as major port: Govt

The International Container Transhipment Port at Great Nicobar Island’s Galathea Bay has been notified as a new major port, ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Great Nicobar Holistic Development project has raised environmental concerns. (AFP)

“This proposed transshipment hub with handling capacity of 16 million TEUs per annum is likely to be developed in four phases at an estimated cost of ₹43,796 crore,” Sonowal said in response to Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh Singh question about the number of major ports constructed or commissioned in the last five years, the estimated budget, actual expenditure incurred, etc.

HT has reported on environmental concerns about the Great Nicobar Holistic Development project, which includes an international container transshipment terminal, an international airport, a power plant, and a township at an estimated cost of ₹81,800 crore. The Nicobar Islands fall in the Sundaland Biodiversity Hotspot.

In August, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said that “exemplary mitigation measures” have been incorporated to minimise the environmental impact of the project, “keeping the strategic, national and defence interests” in mind.

On Tuesday, Sonowal said no new major port was constructed or commissioned in the last five years. “Government has approved the development of a new deep-sea port at Vadhvan in Palghar district, Maharashtra, with a container handling capacity of 23.2 million TEUs per annum at an estimated cost of ₹76,220 crore.” He said phase I of the project is expected to be completed by 2030.

In response to another question, Sonowal said the $20 billion investment in maritime infrastructure, including the Vadhavan Port, offers significant strategic benefits. He added that it will reduce India’s reliance on foreign trans-shipment hubs, thereby lowering transportation costs and boosting trade competitiveness by accommodating Ultra Large Container Vessels.

The port will serve as a key hub for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, linking other strategic routes such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and enhancing India’s economic growth and regional influence.