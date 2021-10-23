Grieving wife’s death, retired armyman kills his kids, dies by suicide in Belagavi

Bengaluru: A 46-year-old retired army officer, grieving the death of his wife, allegedly killed his four children and died by suicide, in Hukkeri Taluk of Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the man was suffering from depression since the death of his wife due to post-Covid black fungus on July 6 this year. Late on Friday, the 46-year-old is suspected to have poisoned the food of his four children -- three daughters aged 19, 16 and 11; and a son (8) -- and then consumed the same meal, an official added.

On Saturday, neighbours alerted the police and the relatives after no one from the family could be reached.

The victim’s cousin said she spoke with him around 9 pm on Friday. “He asked me if I had dinner and even said goodnight before going to bed. There were no indications that he was going to take such a step,” she added.

“He and his children often used to tell us that they cannot live without his wife,” the relative told reporters.

Police said they were probing into the matter.

In August this year, a couple was found dead in their residence in Baikampady near Mangaluru, allegedly fearing complications after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918