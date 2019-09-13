e-paper
GST Superintendent from Meerut arrested by CBI in Rs 3 lakh bribe case

Vikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the CBI for allegedly taking bribe.

New Delhi
A superintendent in the GST Department in Meerut has been arrested by the CBI.
A superintendent in the GST Department in Meerut has been arrested by the CBI.(PTI Photo)
         

The CBI has arrested a superintendent in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department from Meerut for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh to clear a pending case, officials said on Friday.

Vikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

The agency’s teams from the Ghaziabad unit carried out searches at the GST office in Meerut on Friday morning, the officials said.

