GST Superintendent from Meerut arrested by CBI in Rs 3 lakh bribe case

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:31 IST

The CBI has arrested a superintendent in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department from Meerut for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh to clear a pending case, officials said on Friday.

Vikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

The agency’s teams from the Ghaziabad unit carried out searches at the GST office in Meerut on Friday morning, the officials said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:30 IST