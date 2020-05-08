Guj infections rise by 46.47% in a week, Covid tally climbs to 7,403

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:56 IST

Surat:

Almost a third of Gujarat’s 7403 Covid-19 cases (May 9) and a little less than half the deaths, were reported in the past week, as India’s western state continued to be roiled by the coronavirus disease.

Till May 2, the number of cases in the state was 5054 . This rose to 7,403 on May 8, which means the number of cases increased by 46.47%.The number of deaths also increased by 71.37% in this period. Till May 2, there were 236 deaths; this increased to 449 on May 7.

Friday saw 390 positive cases and 24 deaths .

Three districts account for 88.8% of the total cases: Ahmedabad (5,260), Surat (824) and Vadodra (465). Of the 449 deaths, 343 have been reported from Ahmedabad ,38 from Surat and 31 from Vadodra.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), Gujarat said that the state has conducted more than 1 lakh tests to identify Covid-19 patients.

“Till date, 1872 people have been discharged which means the recovery rate has improved by over 374% in the past one week,” Ravi added.