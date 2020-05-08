e-paper
Home / India News / Guj infections rise by 46.47% in a week, Covid tally climbs to 7,403

Guj infections rise by 46.47% in a week, Covid tally climbs to 7,403

india Updated: May 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Surat:

Almost a third of Gujarat’s 7403 Covid-19 cases (May 9) and a little less than half the deaths, were reported in the past week, as India’s western state continued to be roiled by the coronavirus disease.

Till May 2, the number of cases in the state was 5054 . This rose to 7,403 on May 8, which means the number of cases increased by 46.47%.The number of deaths also increased by 71.37% in this period. Till May 2, there were 236 deaths; this increased to 449 on May 7.

Friday saw 390 positive cases and 24 deaths .

Three districts account for 88.8% of the total cases: Ahmedabad (5,260), Surat (824) and Vadodra (465). Of the 449 deaths, 343 have been reported from Ahmedabad ,38 from Surat and 31 from Vadodra.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), Gujarat said that the state has conducted more than 1 lakh tests to identify Covid-19 patients.

“Till date, 1872 people have been discharged which means the recovery rate has improved by over 374% in the past one week,” Ravi added.

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
