Gujarat: At least 5 school children missing after boat capsizes in Vadodara lake

Ahmedabad: At least five school children went missing after the boat carrying a group of students capsized in the Harini Lake in Vadodara in Gujarat on Thursday, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The boat was ferrying 27 students of a private school in Vadodara who had gone for a picnic. The boat was overloaded and there were no life jackets on board, the official said.

A senior police official, when contacted, said rescue operations were on and the rescued people were admitted to different hospitals for treatment. The police declined to comment on the death toll or the total number of people who had gone missing.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel took to X to express grief over the incident.

“The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara’s Harani lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives,” he wrote.

He added, “My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The rescue operation of the students and teachers on board the boat is currently going on. The administration has been instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims of the accident,” he wrote.