Congress announces 5 candidates for Gujarat bypolls

Congress announces 5 candidates for Gujarat bypolls

The party is likely to announce the names of remaining three contestants on Tuesday, sources said.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 07:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ahmedabad
The last date for filing of nomination papers is October 16.(PTI)
         

The Congress on Monday announced its nominees for five of the eight Assembly seats in Gujarat where bypolls will be held on November 3.

The party is likely to announce the names of remaining three contestants on Tuesday, sources said.

As per a list released by the Congress, it has given tickets to Dr Shantilal Sanghani from Abdasa in Kutch district, Jayantilal Patel from Morbi and Suresh Kotadia from Dhari, while Mohanbhai Solanki and Kiritsinh Jadeja are the party’s picks from Gadhada (SC constituency) and Karjan seats.

The ruling BJP had declared its candidates on seven of the eight seats, including five turncoats from the Congress.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Amit Chavda said that party-hoppers will taste defeat at the hustings.

The bypolls on eight seats became necessary in view of resignations by Congress MLAs after the announcement of Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is October 16.

Earlier in the day, three forms were filed by different candidates, including Jitu Chaudhary of BJP who is contesting from Kaprada seat.

