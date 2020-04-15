Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:56 IST

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has self-quarantined himself after a Congress legislator he met tested positive for coronavirus disease on Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted his office as saying on Wednesday.

Vijay Rupani will not to meet anyone for a week as Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive, the chief minister’s office said.

“Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him today and have confirmed that CM has no symptoms for now. But as per safety measures, no outsider is allowed at his residence,” Ashwani Kumar, the CM’s secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rupani will run the state administration through video conferences and by making phone calls, Kumar said.

Imran Khedawala, who represents Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad, had attended a meeting called by Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning and tested positive for the highly contagious disease in the evening.

The meeting was also attended by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 30, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The victims included a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara and a 45-year-old woman from Surat, it said.

.