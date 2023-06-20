Gujarat couple planning to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pak agent

A couple from Naroda area in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city who had planned to enter the US illegally has been held hostage in Iran by a Pakistani agent who has sought money for their release, police said. The two wanted to enter the US illegally and came in contact with a Hyderabad-based agent. (Representative file image)

A process was under way to register an FIR in this connection at Krushnanagar police station in Naroda area and the Ahmedabad city crime branch has started an investigation into the matter, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik said on Monday.

Since the incident has taken place outside the country, the crime branch, also investigating the matter, will approach the Indian Embassy in Iran with all details to secure the couple’s release, identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha Patel, both aged 29, the official said.

According to details shared with Krushnanagar police by the couple’s family, the two wanted to enter the US illegally and came in contact with a Hyderabad-based agent who arranged for their air tickets.

As per the agent’s plan, the couple was supposed to land at Tehran in Iran and then proceed further per instructions, police said.

However, after they landed at Tehran airport a few days back, a Pakistani agent took them to a hotel and held them hostage for ransom, officials said.

Patel was assaulted up by the Pakistani agent and his accomplices, who sent a video to his family demanding a ransom for the release of the couple, the official added.

With PTI inputs