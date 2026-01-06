Gujarat HC, several district courts and govt offices receive bomb threats; turn out to be hoax

The Gujarat High Court, several districts courts and government offices across Gujarat were placed on high alert on Tuesday after receiving bomb threat emails, officials said. The threats triggered extensive security checks at multiple locations, though no suspicious objects were found anywhere. Following the alert, police teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and a dog squad searched the building. (Hindustan Times File Photo for representation)

"The Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad received an email threatening to blow up its premises using RDX. Police personnel, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad conducted a thorough search of the premises after evacuating the building. No suspicious material was found," Sola police station inspector K N Bhukan told news agency PTI.

Police said an email threatened to blow up the court premises using explosives. Following the alert, the building was evacuated and searched by police teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad. After the checks were completed and nothing suspicious was found, normal entry into the court was restored.

"An email was received directing the evacuation of the premises by lunch time. Police were immediately alerted, and a comprehensive search of the office was carried out," an official from the Gandhinagar collector office said.

Apart from the High Court, bomb threats were reported at district courts in Surat, Anand, Rajkot and Bharuch. The district collector offices in Gandhinagar and Bharuch also received similar emails, officials said. In Gandhinagar, authorities were asked to evacuate the collectorate by lunchtime, prompting immediate police action and a thorough search of the premises.

A similar threat had also been sent to the Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court on Monday. In all cases, security agencies carried out inspections and found no explosives or suspicious material. Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails and identify those responsible.

(With PTI inputs)