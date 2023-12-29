Gujarat man gets honey-trapped by vengeful ex-employees. What happened next?

In a sensational case of cyber crime in Gujarat’s Vadodara, two former employees including a woman lured their boss into sending his nude pictures to them and then circulated those photos to his colleagues and his wife. The employees allegedly did so to avenge instances of public criticism by their boss when they worked at the office, reported The Times of India. The former employees allegedly did so to avenge instances of public criticism by their boss when they worked at his office(File photo)

First the employees quit their jobs and then created a fake Instagram account of a woman to chat with their boss. Four months ago, it was the accused woman employee who came up with the idea to teach a lesson to the boss, according to the police.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The victim kept chatting with the fake account and exchanged sexually explicit messages. The employees shared some nude photos with him, downloaded from a website. They then asked their boss to share his nude photos which he did. After receiving the victim's nude photos, the duo stopped sending messages from the account.

ALSO READ| ‘Uber cool’: Anand Mahindra praises Meghalaya CM after viral guitar video

After some days, the employees sent their boss' nude photos and screenshots of the sexually explicit chats to his email. In September, they sent a similar email to the HR department of the company. Later, they also mailed the photos and screenshots to his wife. Moreover, the duo sent a printout of the pictures to his wife's office, through speed post.

According to the police, the duo kept stalking and blackmailing the victim. The boss suffered till November and then decided to lodge a complaint. Cyber crime police tracked the perpetrators through the IP address.

“It was a case of corporate enmity. We have taken necessary legal steps,” Hardik Makadia, ACP (cybercrime), Vadodara told the website.

The former employees have been served notices under CrPC 41 (A) for recording their statements. However, the victim doesn't want to pursue the case further.