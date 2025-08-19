Gujarat set to host 7 international sporting events over next 5 years,

Ahmedabad: Gujarat is set to host seven international sporting events in Ahmedabad over five years, with three major competitions scheduled for 2025 alone, according to a government press statement released on Tuesday. India serves as one of seven host countries for the Asian Football Confederation Under-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers from November 22 to 30. (Representational image)

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 will be held at the newly built Naranpura Sports Complex from August 24 to 30, with 350 players from 29 countries participating, it said.

The Asian Aquatics Championship 2025 follows in September-October, featuring swimmers from China, Japan, and Korea.

India serves as one of seven host countries for the Asian Football Confederation Under-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers from November 22 to 30. The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host all matches scheduled in India, including Group D matches with teams from India, Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon, as per the release.

Ahmedabad will host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Archery Asia Para Cup World Ranking Tournament in 2026. India has secured the rights to host the World Police and Fire Games 2029, which will take place across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, it added.

The Indian Olympic Association has approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. The final decision on the host will be made in November. These events represent steps toward establishing Gujarat as a multi-sport destination, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, initiated efforts to place the state on the global sports map, a vision the current government under chief minister Bhupendra Patel continues to implement, it said. The state now operates sports complexes and facilities that meet international standards. Athletes from Gujarat compete at national and international levels, the release added.

The Khel Mahakumbh initiative, launched during Modi’ tenure as chief minister, contributed to the state’s sports development. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel introduced the Sports Policy 2022-27, which supports Gujarat’s athletes. The state’s infrastructure now enables it to host international competitions.