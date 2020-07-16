Guna incident: Collector, SP removed, high-level probe ordered after couple consumes poison

india

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:18 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna, after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

A State government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district.

The duo is in stable condition. “Land has been allotted for college. So people, who had encroached it, were being removed. Both husband and wife consumed pesticide after which they were admitted to a hospital. Both are in stable condition,” Singh said.