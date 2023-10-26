Gundagardi hai ye’: Ashok Gehlot jabs BJP over ED action on his son, Congress leaders

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched an attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moments after his son Vaibhav Gehlot was issued summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case, alleging that such raids happen whenever elections are around. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot(HT_PRINT)

Accusing the BJP of misusing the central agencies, Gehlot said the saffron has spread terror across the country, adding that he is being targetted because ‘they couldn’t topple my government'.

“Yesterday (Oct 25), Vaibhav Gehlot received a notice (from the ED) to appear to appear before it today (Oct 26). Is this a joke? We are not going to be afraid, no matter how much they misuse the ED,” the Rajasthan CM said at a press conference in Jaipur. He called the ED action ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism) and asserted that ‘without pressure from the top, neither ED nor CBI can come’.

The ED summoned chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son for questioning even as the federal agency was on Thursday raiding state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara’s premises and a coaching centre allegedly linked to him weeks before the Rajasthan assembly election. People aware of the matter said Vaibhav Gehlot has been summoned in connection with a probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) linked to a Mumbai-based firm of hotels and resorts.

According to officials, the ED carried out its investigation based on ‘credible information’ alleging Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd received Foreign Direct Investment from Mauritius at a ‘huge premium’ which was revised several times violating FEMA provisions. “...Triton Group has been involved in Hawala transactions having cross-border implications,” ED said in September.

