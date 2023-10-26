'Can't scare': Sachin Pilot's support to Ashok Gehlot days after 2020 recall

In a rare show of support to his intra-party rival Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's summons to the former's son, Vaibhav Gehlot. He said the BJP cannot scare Congress leaders with such tactics and that all the leaders and workers of the party in Rajasthan were "standing together in solidarity". Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.(PTI file photo)

"I strongly condemn the ED raid on Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara. ED summons has also been given to Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP cannot scare Congress leaders with such tactics. All the leaders and workers of the state Congress are standing together in solidarity," he wrote on X.

He said such actions display BJP's nervousness over the Rajasthan assembly elections.

"BJP's nervousness is clearly visible due to such action, because the public has made up its mind to bring Congress government back in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections," he added.

This comes days after Ashok Gehlot recalled the failed "attempt to topple his government in 2020", ostensibly led by Pilot.

"They tried to topple my government this time but they failed. They thought that they would succeed here as well, but they had no idea who they were dealing with” Gehlot said.

Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against Gehlot in July 2020. The revolt ended after the party intervened and Pilot was removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, referring to ED's raids at Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara's house, said central agencies had become BJP's "Panna Pramukh".

"As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT have become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan".

“The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies," he added.

Dotasara's house is being raided in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.

Gehlot today said the BJP doesn't want his government's welfare schemes to reach the masses.

"Date 25/10/23- Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23 -ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Ji Dotasara - Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED", the Rajasthan CM wrote in an 'X' post.

"Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED raid is happening everyday in Rajasthan because BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress", he added.

