‘Hang head in shame’: TMC to MP CM Mohan Yadav after 2 women nearly buried alive in Rewa

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Monday slammed the Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh over an incident pertaining to a truck dumping gravel on two women in the state's Rewa district. Two women being rescued after they were partially buried as murrum was tipped over them from a truck while they were protesting against road construction, in Madhya Pradesh�s Rewa district, in Rewa, Sunday,(PTI)

Sharing the purported video on social media X, the TMC said,"Aayi NDA ki yeh sarkar Laayi mahilaon pe teen guna atyaachar. Atrocities against women have become an epidemic under BJP-backed lawlessness.In MP's Rewa, two women were nearly buried alive for opposing road construction. CM @DrMohanYadav51 should hang his head in shame."

A person has been arrested for the shocking incident, in which murrum was tipped over the two women from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that the dumper truck has been seized.

According to the police, the act was the fallout of a family dispute and took place at Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were opposing the construction of a road and got partially buried under the reddish clayey material.

The complainant, Asha Pandey, alleged that the dispute was related to a piece of co-owned land with her relative Gokaran Pandey and she along with her sister-in-law protested when a road was being constructed there. She complained to the police that the driver of the truck carrying murrum for road construction, off-loaded the material on them. Later villagers pulled them out, she said.

What Madhya Pradesh CM said on the incident

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said on X,“A case of crime against women in Rewa district came to my notice from a video received through social media, wherein I have directed the district administration and police to take immediate action."

It was a family dispute and police arrested one accused. A search is on for two others, the CM said. Yadav shared that the women had been discharged from a hospital after treatment.

“The safety of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh, especially women, is the top priority of the government. The accused will not be spared in any crime against them. The harshest punishment will be given,” he added.