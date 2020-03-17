Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts

india

Three days before the scheduled execution of four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, the hangman arrived at the capital’s Tihar jail, prison officials said Tuesday.

Jail officials said Sindhi Ram, also known as Pawan Jallad will carry out a dummy execution on Wednesday.

The four convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - have been ordered to be hanged together on March 20. The execution will be Pawan’s first.

On Sunday, Tihar Jail authorities said they had asked the hangman to report three days ahead of the execution.

Pawan Jallad, a father of five daughters and two sons, lives near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. His father, Mammu Singh and grandfather, Kallu Jallad, were also executioners. His great-grandfather was also a hangman during the British rule.

The four convicts are to be hanged together at 5.30 am on March 20, according to an order by a Delhi court earlier this month.

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to the time it took for them to exhaust their legal remedies.

On Tuesday, one of the convicts – Mukesh Singh - filed a petition in a Delhi court claiming he was not in the national capital on the day of the crime. The petition was moved by the convict’s his lawyer ML Sharma who sought a stay on the execution.

The other three convicts approached the International Court of Justice on Monday seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence.

The four men were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died a fortnight later at a Singapore hospital. Six, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, one of the accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail, shortly after the trial began in the case in 2013. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.