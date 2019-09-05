Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Google celebrates Teachers Day with animated doodle

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:43 IST

Google celebrated Teachers’ Day 2019 with an animated doodle on Thursday, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and second President of India (1962–1967), was born on September 5, 1888. He was a staunch believer of education.

It is believed that in 1962, when Dr Radhakrishnan assumed the Presidential office, some of his former students came to visit him and requested to celebrate his birthday with them. To which Dr Radhakrishnan replied that he would be honoured if people observed September 5 as Teachers’ Day instead.

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and eductors for their significant role in students’ lives.

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had extended his wishes to teachers across the nation on the eve of Teachers Day.

“On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I have great pleasure in extending my greetings and felicitations to teachers,” he said.

By celebrating Teacher’s Day on the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Kovind said “we pay tribute to an illustrious statesman, a great scholar and one of the most distinguished personalities of the teaching fraternity”.

“His life­ and work forever will inspire teachers to discharge their duties with full devotion.”

The President will confer 46 teachers with the with National Teachers’ Awards on Thursday.

The 46 awardees were finalised following a three tier rigorous process at the district, state and national levels after nominating themselves online, reported news agency IANS. An independent jury then recommended the names of 46 teachers who had shown innovation in their work and had added value to the school and to their students.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 03:43 IST