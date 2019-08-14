New Delhi -°C
Hard Kaur’s Twitter account suspended for derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Shah
In June, earlier this year, Hard Kaur was booked for sedition for her comments on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.india Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:29 IST
The Twitter account of rapper Hard Kaur was suspended on Tuesday after she posted a video making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
This is not the first time the artist has ridiculed a politician.
In June, earlier this year, Kaur was booked for sedition for her comments on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
An FIR was registered against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.
Hard Kaur has worked in movies like ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Patiala House’ and ‘Ugly Aur Pagli’.
