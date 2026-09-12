Harish Rawat clarifies he hasn't quit Congress posts, but may resign over ED action

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday clarified that he has not resigned from any party post, saying he would be willing to step down from the positions he holds if Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions undermine the Congress’s narrative of fighting corruption. Harish Rawat clarified that he has only stepped down from a position and not resigned from the Congress party. (X/@harishrawatcmuk)

Rawat said he would consider resigning as a member of the state executive committee and the AICC Working Committee if the recent ED action in Dehradun weakened the party’s stand against corruption.

In a social media post, Rawat said Congress membership runs through his “blood and bones”, describing it as central to his identity and something that would remain with him even in the afterlife.

Referring to the recent ED searches in Dehradun as a “hypocritical spectacle”, the former chief minister said he did not want any of his actions to weaken the party’s struggle against corruption.

The clarification came after the ED searched the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena, who is presently serving as Rawat’s personal assistant and had earlier served as his officer on special duty (OSD) during Rawat’s tenure as chief minister from 2014 to 2017.

The searches were carried out in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the 2016 Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission recruitment examination.