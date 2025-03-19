Chandigarh, The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday expressed happiness at safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members to Earth after a prolonged mission to the International Space Station. Haryana Assembly expresses happiness at safe return of Sunita Williams, others

During the ongoing budget session, Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij moved a resolution saying Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members had returned to Earth after a prolonged mission and said that the Assembly should express its happiness over their safe return.

NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth early Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

For Williams and Wilmore, test pilots for Boeing's new Starliner capsule, an eight-day mission stretched to more than nine months as a series of helium leaks and thruster failures deemed their spacecraft unsafe. The spacecraft returned without them in September.

During the assembly proceedings, Vij stood up to inform the House about the successful return of Indian-origin astronaut Williams and others.

He said that the House should express its happiness over their safe return and ensure that Williams is informed about the resolution moved in the Assembly.

Vij said early Wednesday morning, good news was received that Williams and Wilmore had returned safely after a prolonged mission.

He stated that Williams' father hailed from Gujarat and she proudly acknowledges her Indian roots.

"She never forgets to carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and India's iconic dish, samosas, with her on her space journeys," he said.

Given this strong connection, Vij proposed that the Haryana Assembly formally express its joy over her safe return and communicate the same to her by passing a resolution.

After this, the Assembly expressed joy at the safe return of Williams and others.

Vij also said, "I would like to express our gratitude to the NASA scientists who worked tirelessly to accomplish this miraculous feat and ensured the astronauts' safe return to Earth despite their prolonged stay in space."

Stuck in space for over nine months, NASA astronauts Williams and Wilmore returned to Earth on Tuesday. The duo ended up spending 286 days in space 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched.

Williams' father Deepak Pandya hailed from Jhulasan, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

Williams has visited India at least thrice, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008.

