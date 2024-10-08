Haryana Assembly poll results: List of BJP's rebel leaders

Days before the Haryana assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled several leaders. The party dubbed the leaders as 'rebels' and expelled them for six years after they filed nominations as Independents, contesting against leaders of the BJP including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Ranjit Singh Chautala, who contested as an Independent after being denied a ticket by the BJP, during a poll meeting in the Rania assembly segment. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Those who were expelled include Ranjit Chautala, who resigned as a minister after being denied a ticket, Sandeep Garg, who filed a nomination to contest against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Zile Ram Sharma, Bachan Singh Arya, Radha Ahlawat, Naveen Goyal and Kehar Singh Rawat.

Ranjit Singh Chautala

Ranjit Singh Chautala, who was the Power and Jails minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government was denied a ticket from the Rania seat after the saffron party decided to nominate Shishpal Kambhoj. Soon after the party's announcement, Chautala declared that he would contest the polls from Rania only, either as an Independent candidate or from another party.

"I will contest as an independent candidate from the Rania Assembly constituency. It is the decision of the people of my constituency. After I did not get the ticket, I took this decision," he later declared.

Sandeep Garg

Former BJP leader Sandeep Garg was expelled from the saffron camp after he filed nomination papers from the Ladwa constituency against his party leader and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He contested the 2024 assembly election as an Independent candidate.

Zile Ram Sharma

Upset over the denial of ticket, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Zile Ram Sharma filed for nomination for the assembly polls as an independent candidate leading to his expulsion from the BJP for six years. The BJP instead fielded party district president Yogendra Rana from the Assand seat in Karnal district.

Bachan Singh Arya

Former Haryana minister and BJP rebel Bachan Singh Arya resigned from the party and filed his nomination as an Independent ahead of the Haryana assembly polls. He submitted his resignation letter to state chief Mohan Lal Badoli and was later expelled by the party.

Also read: Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Stage set for counting of votes in Haryana, J&K

Naveen Goyal

Naveen Goyal, the former BJP State Convenor for the Trade Cell, resigned from the party after he was denied a ticket and filed a nomination to contest the 2024 Haryana assembly election from the Gurgaon seat as an Independent.

Radha Ahlawat

Radha Ahlawat was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she resigned from the party and filed a nomination against the party candidate as an Independent from the Meham seat.

Kehar Singh Rawat

Kehar Singh Rawat was expelled from the BJP after he filed a nomination from the Hathin assembly seat against the party candidate. He was upset over the denial of a poll ticket. He recently made headlines after his supporters were attacked during a poll campaign. He later said the attackers were BJP-backed goons.