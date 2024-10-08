Haryana Assembly election results: Key constituencies to look out for

The stage is all set as the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly election is underway and the final numbers, which will decide the political fate of Congress and Bharatiya Janata party leaders in the northern state will be out in a few hours. The polling to choose the next Haryana assembly, along with the new chief minister, took place on October 5. Follow live updates A voter puts her thumb impression before casting her vote for the Haryana Assembly elections, in a polling station in Hisar on Saturday. (ANI)

Other parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). As the country awaits the final results of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls, here are the key constituencies to look for.

Julana assembly constituency

The much-hyped Julana constituency has been in the news ever since the Congress party fielded ex-Olympian wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat to contest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogesh Bairagi. The constituency is a general seat.

The Julana seat was won by Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with 61,942 votes in the 2019 Assembly Elections.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Being dubbed as the most high-profile assembly seat in Haryana, Rohtak's Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency will decide the future of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana who was fielded against BJP's Manju Hooda. Bhupinder Hooda is being seen as the top choice for the CM candidate if the exit polls, predicting Congress's win turn out to be true.

Hooda has won the past three terms from this seat.

Ladwa assembly seat

One of the most crucial assembly seats in the Haryana assembly election, the Ladwa constituency in Kurukshetra district will see a close political battle between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is the BJP candidate from there. Saini is up against Congress candidate Mewa Singh, the current MLA from the seat. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's candidate for the seat is Joga Singh.

The Congress won the Ladwa seat in the 2019 assembly election while the BJP won it in 2014. In 2009, INLD won the seat.

Uchana Kalan assembly constituency

Former deputy chief minister of Haryana and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is contesting from the Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district making it a significant contest in the assembly race. Chautala is the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. His party was in alliance with the BJP but it pulled out from months before the elections.

Dushyant claimed the seat in 2019 and BJP candidate Prem Lata won it in 2014.

Ambala Cantt assembly seat

Another key assembly constituency in the state, former Haryana home minister Anil Vij is contesting from the Ambala Cantt against Congress rebel Chitra Sarwara and Congress' Parvinder Pal Pari. The six-time legislator stated that he was confident of a victory even after the exit polls predicted a clear win for the Congress party.

Ambala Cantt assembly constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP in recent years with a total population of 55,370, as per the 2011 census.