Home / India News / Haryana bans sale of firecrackers

Haryana bans sale of firecrackers

The decision was taken to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to pollution created by bursting of crackers.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 06:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Chandigarh
People burst fire crackers on the occasion of Diwali festival.
People burst fire crackers on the occasion of Diwali festival.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state.

The decision was taken to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to pollution created by bursting of crackers.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after the detailed discussion, it has been decided to completely ban the sale of crackers in the state.

A notice would be issued in this regard on Saturday, he said in a statement here.

