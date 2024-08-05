Chandigarh, The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved a policy aimed at providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers after completion of their service in the armed forces. Haryana Cabinet okays policy to provide job, entrepreneurship opportunities to ex-Agniveers

The Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, offers benefits in government recruitment, including a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for positions such as constable, mining guard, forest guard and prison warder.

The decision taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini came ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana and amid a fresh spotlight on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The policy also offers a five per cent horizontal reservation for Group C posts and a one per cent horizontal reservation for Group B posts in line with Agniveers' skill specializations, Saini said.

Last month, the BJP government in Haryana made announcements about providing employment to former Agniveers.

In Group C and D posts, the government had announced a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit for such candidates. However, this age relaxation would be five years for the first batch of Agniveers.

Saini said former Agniveers would receive priority for gun licenses, provided they fulfil conditions set out in the Arms Act, preference in deployment through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited , and interest-free loans for up to three years for a principal amount of up to ₹5 lakh to start their own businesses.

In 2022-23, a total of 1,830 Agniveers were selected from Haryana while in 2023-24 as many as 2,215 were recruited.

In another decision, the Cabinet also gave ex post facto approval to the criteria for the exclusion of persons within the Backward Classes from the creamy layer in Haryana.

The annual income limit of the creamy layer of Backward Classes in the state has been increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and the criteria for assessment will be in accordance with Central government norms, according to an official release.

At the meeting, the Cabinet also accepted the report of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission outlining the proportion of reservations for Backward Classes Block B sub-category in municipalities and Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The reservation for the sub-category would be implemented based on the recommendations of the commission. Currently, the Backward Classes Block A population in the state is 18.93 per cent and that of Block B is 15.05 per cent.

According to the Backward Classes Commission report, the Backward Classes Block B also requires the support of reservation on the pattern of Block-A in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipalities for their upliftment and to be adequately represented in the grassroots of the democratic setup.

In 2023, the Haryana Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the state backward classes commission, paving the way for providing reservations for Block-A in urban local bodies.

The Cabinet also approved the draft of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Amendment Ordinance, 2024, to amend the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 2014.

As per the proposed draft ordinance, the chairperson of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission shall be a judge of the high court. If a high court judge is not appointed as chairperson then it has to be a district judge.

If a district judge is also not appointed, then one of the three selected members of the commission shall be the chairperson, the official statement said.

The cabinet also gave approval for providing jobs to 14 dependents of martyrs.

It also approved amendments to the Haryana Compulsory Registration of Marriages Rules, 2008, aimed at simplifying marriage registration for citizens.

Under the new amendments, additional deputy commissioners-cum district citizen resources information officers will now serve as district registrars for marriage registrations. The marriage registration process will now be handled online, it said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Haryana Dholidar, Butimar, Bhondedar and Muqararidar Rules, 2011.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.