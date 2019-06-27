Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead near Delhi

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad on Wednesday, officials said.

Vikas Chaudhary was hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save him… But we could not save him,” a doctor said.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:39 IST