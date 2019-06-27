Today in New Delhi, India
Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead near Delhi

Vikas Chaudhary was hit by more than ten bullets by the men when he was coming out of a gym.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridabad
Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad(Twitter/Vikas Chaudhary)

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad on Wednesday, officials said.

Vikas Chaudhary was hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save him… But we could not save him,” a doctor said.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:39 IST

