Haryana crisis: 3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to BJP govt. What next? How numbers stack up in assembly?

In a major setback for Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the current government to a minority in the state assembly. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Keshav Singh/HT).

The Nayab Singh Saini government, which has the support of two other Independents, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member Haryana assembly which has a current strength of 88.

Haryana government in crisis: Top updates

The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the Haryana assembly.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) announced their decision at a press conference in Rohtak in the presence of Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

In recent days, some Jannayak Janata Party MLAs have indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March.

"The government should resign. The President's rule should be imposed in the state and elections held. This is an anti-people government," Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

Meanwhile, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to “bring down the government which has lost trust of people”. He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.

In a statement, the Congress said the three MLAs have already sent letters to the governor saying they have withdrawn their support to the government.

Haryana Why did Independent MLAs withdraw support?

Dharampal Gonder said they have taken the decision due to various issues, including those of farmers, inflation and unemployment.

Udai Bhan said, "The three Independent MLAs have extended their support to the Congress... The BJP government earlier had support of 10 JJP MLAs and Independents, but the JJP also withdrew support and now Independents are also leaving.

"Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute," the Congress leader said.

The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October.

Which party has how many MLAs in Haryana assembly?

There are 90 MLAs in the Haryana assembly.

BJP: 40 MLAs

Independent: 7 MLAs

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP): 10 MLAs

Congress: 30 MLAs

Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP): 1 MLA

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD): 1 MLA

Can Congress form Haryana government?

Currently, the Congress has 30 MLAs in the Haryana assembly. With the support of three MLAs, who withdrew their support from the BJP government, its tally touches 33. This is 13 MLAs short of the majority mark.

What happens next?

Haryana is potentially on the brink of a hung assembly scenario, wherein no single party commands a majority to form a government.

In such a scenario, the governor typically extends an invitation to the leader of the single-largest party, currently the BJP, to initiate a government for a period of 10 days. During this period, the party is granted the opportunity to secure support from other parties.

Should the party fail to garner sufficient support within the stipulated 10-day timeframe, the governor dissolves the government, paving the way for a fresh election in the state.