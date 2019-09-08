‘Haryana needs Manohar Lal Khattar’: PM Modi launches BJP’s poll campaign

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 15:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s election campaign in Haryana at public rally in Rohtak on Sunday where he endorsed chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged the people to vote for the saffron party, a day after the NDA government completed 100 days in its second term..

“It is clear whom the state will bless in the coming days…I hope the way you supported me in Lok Sabha elections 2019, you will also support chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said.

“To get 55% vote is a great sign of people’s support and trust. It is a great honour. The people of Haryana have given more than I asked for,” he said thanking the state for the BJP sweeping all Lok Sabha seats last summer.

He said Haryana had benefitted from “double engine growth in the last five years” with BJP governments both at the Centre and the state.

“Haryana needs Manohar Lal Khattar. In last 5 years in Haryana, there has been a concerted attack on graft and dynastic politics, unemployment. Haryana backs BJP because of the party’s track record in the past five years,” Modi said to the cheers of the crowd. “Manohar Lal Khattar has given Haryana new direction, new energy,”

He said his government does not waver when it comes to taking decisions for the country. Modi said no session of Parliament had passed so many bills as the last session and thanked all parties. He said the government was able to take decisions because the people are convinced that it has no other agenda.

“Whatever big decisions were taken in past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of country,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his claim that farmers’ income would be doubled by 2022 and that new strategies for boosting farmers’ incomes are under implementation.

While he did not mention the economic slowdown, he described the government’s recent decision on bank mergers as a historic decision designed to improve banking in India.

Modi who also referred to the Chandrayaan 2 mission and how the entire country sat up all night to watch the moonlanding, came up with a new term - Isro spirit - which he said now defines the outlook of Indians.

“At 1:50 am on Sept 7, entire nation was sitting in front of TV, looking at #Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 second, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country and bound it together. Like portsman spirit, it’s ISRO spirit in India now,” he said.

