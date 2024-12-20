Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.09 °C and 22.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haryana today stands at 283.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days: Haryana weather update on December 20, 2024

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 17.81 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 19.44 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.27 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 20.49 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 20.98 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 21.35 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 21.75 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

