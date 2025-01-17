Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 17, 2025, is 15.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.95 °C and 20.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:51 PM. Haryana weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.89 °C and 21.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 15.77 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 18.72 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 20.18 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 21.16 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 20.72 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 20.75 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 21.49 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds



