Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 29, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on January 29, 2025, is 19.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.66 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.09 °C and 24.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 280.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|19.08
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|21.38
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|22.98
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|22.56
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|22.97
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|22.96
|Light rain
|February 5, 2025
|19.73
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025
