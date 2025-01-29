Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 29, 2025, is 19.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.66 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Haryana weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.09 °C and 24.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 280.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 19.08 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 21.38 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 22.98 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 22.56 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 22.97 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 22.96 Light rain February 5, 2025 19.73 Moderate rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.53 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



