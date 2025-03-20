Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.83 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 20, 2025, is 30.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.83 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.19 °C and 35.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.83 °C and 35.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 173.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 21, 2025
|30.69
|Scattered clouds
|March 22, 2025
|32.96
|Scattered clouds
|March 23, 2025
|32.97
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|34.60
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|36.17
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|37.74
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.61
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025
