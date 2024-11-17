Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.27 °C, check weather forecast for November 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on November 17, 2024, is 25.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.14 °C and 28.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 111.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 18, 2024
|26.62 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|26.55 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|26.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|26.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 24, 2024
|27.58 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
