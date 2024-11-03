Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.38 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 4, 2024 32.14 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 32.35 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 32.45 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 32.32 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 32.7 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 32.65 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 32.63 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.84 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.54 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on November 3, 2024, is 30.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.38 °C and 34.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.0 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.With temperatures ranging between 22.38 °C and 34.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.