Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 36.28 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 38.13 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 37.0 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 33.65 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 30.78 °C Scattered clouds September 28, 2024 27.88 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 29.63 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 22, 2024, is 33.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 36.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 38.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 36.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 223.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

