Haryana woman bus driver thanks PM Modi for #SheInspiresUs campaign

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to share stories of inspiring women through social media campaign #SheInspiresUs is bringing out several examples of heroic women across India ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, one woman bus driver from Haryana says the initiative would motivate women to achieve something in their lives.

Archana, from Haryana’s Karnal, has been driving a bus for the last five years and will be felicitated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, said an agency report.

Archana says she struggled a lot since the society didn’t approve women taking up a profession seen to be a man’s domain.

“I’ve been driving buses for 5 yrs. I struggled a lot as society doesn’t approve of this profession for women. Now I’m happy as my work has been acknowledged,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

She along with bus conductor Sarita will be honoured by the Haryana CM on the Womens Day, she says.

Prime Minister Modi on March 3 had announced to give away his social media account to women with inspiring life and work on the Women’s day and asked such women to come forward with their stories and also invited others to share their stories using #SheInspiresUs.

The response to PM’s appeal has been overwhelming with both commoners and celebrities enthusiastically participating in the campaign.

“Inspiring women entrepreneurs. Nari Shakti securing India. Women excelling in sports and leadership. Women farmers showing the way. Been getting many motivating stories on exceptional women achievers. Do keep sharing more such life journeys! #SheInspiresUs,” the prime minister tweeted on March 5.

Archana says PM Modi’s drive is very encouraging for women like her in their fight against all odds.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #SheInspiresUs initiative is very good & encouraging. The initiative will motivate women to achieve something in their lives. Modi ji has done a lot for the welfare of women,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.