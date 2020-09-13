e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Has left a void: PM Modi condoles ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s death

Has left a void: PM Modi condoles ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s death

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for more than a week after developing post-Covid-10 complications.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the loss of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 74.

“Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,” PM Modi tweeted.

Singh, who had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for more than a week after developing post-Covid-10 complications. He was critically ill and was put on a ventilator late on Friday.

The former Union minister for rural development had resigned from the RJD, apparently peeved over his marginalisation in the party in the last few years.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his condolences to the late leader’s family and followers.

“The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to the ground, he was a true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India. Condolences to his family & followers, said the President.

Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav also reacted to the tragedy.

“Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much,” said Yadav.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
PM Modi inaugurates 3 key petroleum projects in Bihar, says the state has been exemplary in taking Centre’s scheme to people
PM Modi inaugurates 3 key petroleum projects in Bihar, says the state has been exemplary in taking Centre’s scheme to people
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session
Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session
‘He is not that far behind’: Gambhir names most underrated player in T20s
‘He is not that far behind’: Gambhir names most underrated player in T20s
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In