‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:01 IST

Congress leader Kapil Sibal used the recent developments in the country to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

He tweeted on Wednesday morning to allege that the rule of law has become the law of “he who rules” in the country.

“In my country, has the “Rule of Law” become the law of “He who Rules”. Custodial deaths, Fake encounters, Toppling elected governments (money +), Intemperate language by the powerful, Persecuting the innocent, Highly questionable judicial verdicts. Save my country!” Sibal tweeted.

In my country



Has the " Rule of Law "



become



The law of " He who Rules "



Custodial deaths

Fake encounters

Toppling elected governments ( money + )

Intemperate language by the powerful

Persecuting the innocent

Highly questionable judicial verdicts



Save my country ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 22, 2020

With this tweet, Sibal continued the Congress’ attack on the government in the recent days. The attack has been led by Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeting the central government over the border row with China and a host of other issues.

On Tuesday, he took a swipe at the Centre, listing the alleged “attempt to topple” the government in Rajasthan and the “Namaste Trump” event among its “achievements” in the Covid-19 times. He said due to such “achievements” of the government, the country is now “Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)” in the fight against the pandemic.

“Achievements of the government in the Covid-era: February - Namaste Trump, March - toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April - making people light candles, May - government’s sixth anniversary, June - Bihar virtual rally, July - attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

The BJP hit back, saying the Congress will become a “party of tweets” as it is doing no work among people and “losing” one leader after another.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar responded to Gandhi, calling protests against the amended citizenship law, the Delhi riots in February the Congress’s “achievements” followed by loss of Jyotiraditya Scindia and power in Madhya Pradesh in March, and “incitement” of migrant workers in April.

Sibal then released a video message in which he said that Javadekar should stop polluting the country’s politics with his harsh words and instead focus on better governance.

Sibal said the BJP does not know how to govern but knows how to attack and use harsh words.