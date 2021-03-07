Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019: Omar Abdudullah's swipe at Suvendu
Hitting out at West Bengal BJP leader Suvdendu Adhikari's comparison between Kashmir and Bengal, if Trinamool comes to power in the upcoming assembly polls in the state, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah asked if there is wrong in West Bengal becoming Kashmir. Referring to the scrapping of Article 370, which had given special status to the erstwhile state, the former J&K chief minister said, "But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir?"
On Saturday, Suvendu Adhikari whom BJP has fielded from Nandigram seat against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee address a public meeting and said India would have been an Islamic country had it not been for Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which after many years and after many changes was succeeded by today's Bharatiya Janata Party.
"If Trinamool comes back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir," Adhikari said.
Terming the comment stupid and tasteless, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir and visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment."
Adhikari is emerging as a key figure in BJP's election strategy in West Bengal and the Mamata versus Suvendu Adhikari is becoming one of the main draws of the impending election.
"Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Kolkata. I thank the national party leadership for the responsibility given to me. I will work to make lotus bloom in Nandigram and across West Bengal. She (Mamata Banerjee) is going to lose this election (in Nandigram) by over 50,000 votes," Adhikari said on Saturday.
Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
In India, the cases reached 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country has inoculated more than 20 million in the ongoing vaccination drive.
