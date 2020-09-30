e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras case: Kangana Ranaut expresses ‘immense faith’ in UP CM

Hathras case: Kangana Ranaut expresses ‘immense faith’ in UP CM

She took to Twitter to give her opinion on the case and said she wants an “emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice,” for the Hathras rapists.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.(PTI)
         

Expressing her “immense faith,” in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she wants that the Hathras rapists to be executed in the same manner, in which the Priyanka Reddy’s rapists were punished.

She took to Twitter to give her opinion on the case and said she wants an “emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice,” for the Hathras rapists.

“I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia,” she tweeted.

Priyanka Reddy was a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad who was gang raped and murdered in November 2019.

Also read | Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seeks strict action

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

All the four accused involved on September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.

tags
top news
Babri Masjid demolition case LIVE: LK Advani, MM Joshi, 30 others acquitted
Babri Masjid demolition case LIVE: LK Advani, MM Joshi, 30 others acquitted
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In