Home / India News / ‘Have a wonderful 2020’: PM Modi tweets New Year wishes

‘Have a wonderful 2020’: PM Modi tweets New Year wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished new year wishes through a tweet, hoping the year will be filled with joy and prosperity.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted new year wishes, hoping for everyone to be healthy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted New Year wishes on Wednesday morning, hoping everyone will be healthy and their aspirations will be fulfilled.

“Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” said the prime minister.

The PM also tweeted new year wishes in Hindi.

 

On December 31, PM Modi had tweeted a compilation of the country’s achievements in 2019 and what aspirations for 2020.

 

Meanwhile, Delhi rang in the new year not just with celebrations but with protests as well.

There were gatherings at major markets and popular party hot spots, including Select City Walk mall in Saket, Nehru Place, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden and Connaught Place.

Thousands of people gathered at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Tuesday night to welcome 2020 with the hope that the new year will see the law being repealed.

‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New army chief Gen Naravane
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
PMO examines concerns over divestment hit on reservation
The India story and choices that will define it 
Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor after showing porn clips
Bengal Governor calls table used for Partition ‘iconic’, gets trolled
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
