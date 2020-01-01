‘Have a wonderful 2020’: PM Modi tweets New Year wishes

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted New Year wishes on Wednesday morning, hoping everyone will be healthy and their aspirations will be fulfilled.

“Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” said the prime minister.

The PM also tweeted new year wishes in Hindi.

आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

On December 31, PM Modi had tweeted a compilation of the country’s achievements in 2019 and what aspirations for 2020.

Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians. https://t.co/HHghJe0owW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Delhi rang in the new year not just with celebrations but with protests as well.

There were gatherings at major markets and popular party hot spots, including Select City Walk mall in Saket, Nehru Place, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden and Connaught Place.

Thousands of people gathered at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Tuesday night to welcome 2020 with the hope that the new year will see the law being repealed.