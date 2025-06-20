Have differences with some in Congress: Tharoor

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that he had ”differences of opinion” with some in the party leadership and alleged that he was not invited to campaign for the byelection in Nilambur, but added that the party, its values and workers were very dear to him. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also dwelt briefly on the speculations of friction between him and the Congress leadership in the backdrop of Congress leader Udit Raj’s comment that Tharoor had become a ”super spokesperson of the BJP”. (ANI)

Tharoor was speaking to reporters in his constituency of Thiruvananthapuram after returning to the state following engagements in the UK and Delhi.

When asked why he was absent from the party’s campaign in Nilambur, which went to the polling booth on Thursday, Tharoor replied, “It is true that I was not invited (to campaign). As you know, I was abroad for around 16 days. Even then, I did not get an invite or even a missed call...But regardless of whether I campaigned or not, I want the Congress to win in Nilambur. We have a good candidate there, and our workers have worked very hard.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also dwelt briefly on the speculations of friction between him and the Congress leadership in the backdrop of Congress leader Udit Raj’s comment that Tharoor had become a ”super spokesperson of the BJP”.

“There are some differences of opinion with the current Congress leadership. It will be good if I speak to them within the party about such issues. Today is not the day for such discussions. There is a by-election happening today. The candidate is my friend and may he win. There will be a good result,” he said.

Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has faced criticism from some Congress leaders for his comments after Operation Sindoor and for accepting the Centre’s invite to head one of the multi-party delegations that travelled to international capitals to present India’s stance on cross-border terrorism and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Tharoor defended himself.

The interaction with the PM was solely regarding the delegation visits, the discussions held with leaders of foreign countries etc. It was not a venue to discuss internal politics. I have always held that there is a place for politics and another for national interests. In 2014, when I was the chief of the foreign affairs commission WHAT IS THIS? , I had said then there were only Indian national interests in my mind, not the foreign policy interests of the Congress or the BJP,” he said.

“What I said during Operation Sindoor was my personal opinion. As an Indian, I have that right. If my country needed me and if the government asked me to, I would always be ready,” he added.

Nilambur fell vacant after sitting MLA PV Anvar resigned following differences with LDF leadership. The contest is between Congress’s Aryadan Shoukath, CPM’s M Swaraj and Mohan George of BJP. The seat recorded a provisional turnout of 73.26%.

On Thursday, Congress MP from Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan had said that while Tharoor’s body remained with the Congress, his loyalty lay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Congress chief Sunny Joseph dismissed Tharoor’s statements.

“Usually during by-elections, invites are not sent out to leaders (to come and campaign). During most parts of the campaign, Tharoor was out of the state and the country. If he had come, it would have been good. But we are aware of his style of politics and his busy schedule,” Joseph said.

Tharoor’s name had figured in the list of star campaigners given by the Congress for the bypoll.