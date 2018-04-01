Haryana: Upset over not topping class, girl shoots herself with father’s revolver

A Class 11 girl of Haryana’s Jind district allegedly shot herself dead with her father’s licensed revolver on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Kumari of Siwaha village. She studied at Indus Public School in Jind’s Pillu Khera town, which is run by Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu.

The police said Anjali was the daughter of village sarpanch Vedpal Singh.

On Saturday, she got her Class 11 results, in which she could not top the school as she had expected.

“Her parents told us she did not score less marks, but could not come 1st as she had expected. This had made her upset,” said investigation officer Raj Kumar.

He said girl’s family had gone to a nearby village on Sunday morning when Anjali called her father and asked him to immediately come back home. However, when he reached, he found Anjali had shot herself in the bathroom. She was rushed to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem.

The police, quoting Vedpal, said Anjali was upset over her result but was hopeful of improving it in next class.