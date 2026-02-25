HC allows 11 Gurugram students who missed CBSE exam to take state board test

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed 11 Gurugram students, who missed their class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations due to non-issuance of admit cards, to appear for the Haryana board test beginning Wednesday. A parent said they were left with no option but to accept the decision. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 11 students of Gurugram’s Educrest International School could not appear for the CBSE examination as its valid affiliation was only up to class 8. The school is also affiliated with the state board.

The relief on Monday came days after the parents of nine of the students moved the high court last week. The court had asked the state board to come up with instructions on Monday on how the students can get the provisional admit cards.

The court observed that the two students who were not part of the petition may also be permitted to appear for the board examinations, as their academic future is also at stake.

Vasundhra Asija Bhandari, counsel for the Haryana board, told the court that admit cards will be issued to the students if they submit the fees.

One of the parents said they were left with no option but to accept the decision. “Our children have studied the CBSE syllabus for the entire year. We are grateful that the court has passed a judgment in our favour. At least our child’s academic year will not be wasted.”