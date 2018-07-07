HC has suspended sentence, was honouring the law: Jayant Sinha on garlanding Ramgarh lynching convicts

Union minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday justified felicitating eight murder convicts at his residence on the outskirts of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, stating that he was merely “honouring the due process of law” by doing so.

Photographs showing Sinha garland the eight convicts spurred state opposition leader Hemant Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar to condemn the manner in which the “most educated minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet” could openly support those guilty of a heinous hate crime.

The eight were among 11 awarded life imprisonment by a fast track court for lynching a 55-year-old Muslim trader — Alimuddin Ansari — on suspicion of cow slaughter in Ramgarh last June.

Sinha said that while he did not approve of vigilante violence, he had misgivings about the manner in which the accused in the case were convicted by the fast track court. He also pointed out that the Ranchi high court had released all the convicts on bail.

“I have repeatedly expressed my misgivings about the fast track court judgement that sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. I am pleased that the hon’ble high court will hear the matter as a statutory court of appeal to test the correctness of the fast track court order,” the Union minister — who happens to be a Harvard Business School alumnus — tweeted on Saturday.

Sinha then went on to condemn the “irresponsible” criticism he received after the photographs when public on Friday. “I have full faith in our judicial system and the rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all I am doing is honouring the due process of law. Those who are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished,” he tweeted.

Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death near Bazartand village on June 30 last year. A video made available to the police showed 45-year-old Nityanand Mahto — the district BJP’s media in-charge — allegedly dragging Ansari out of his car and delivering him to a mob of angry villagers.