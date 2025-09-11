The Delhi high court said it would issue summons in the suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan Kapur against Priya Kapur and others concerning the estate of the late Sunjay Kapur of Sona Comstar and also consider their application for injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property, after three weeks. HC to issue summons on Karisma Kapoor’s kids plea after 3 weeks

Samaira, 20 and Kiaan Kapur, 15, are the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karishma Kapoor -- the couple divorced in 2016 -- and Priya Kapur is Sunjay Kapur’s widow.

The court, however, refused to immediately restrain Priya Kapur from creating third party interest in the estate, valued at ₹30,000 crore .

This was after Samaira and Kiaan Kapur and Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur represented by senior advocates Mahesh Jethmalani and Vaibhav Gaggar, respectively, urged a bench of justice Jyoti Singh to pass an interim order.

Jethmalani urged the court to pass an interim order restraining Priya from creating third party interest in estate left by the late businessmen, asserting that the March 21 will according to which Sunjay Kapur vested the entire estate in Priya Kapur’s name, was forged . Jethmalani further submitted that the will was presented in a meeting held on July 30, under suspicious circumstances, was read hastily and was not even registered.

Gaggar, urged the court to pass an order of status quo regarding Sunjay Kapur’s assets asserting that there was something “wholly incredible” in the will. “Today I have nothing. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets which are otherwise mine, I have seven grandchildren and I am the one who has to make sure that everyone gets it. What is this will? I am the settler. Rani Kapur trust.”

Priya Kapur, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, opposed the maintainability of the suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan Kapur seeking 1/5th share in their father’s estate, arguing that just six days prior to its filing, the two children had already received assets worth ₹1,900 crore from the RK Trust. Nayyar admitted that the will was not registered, but cited Supreme Court rulings which said registration was not mandatory. “I am the last wife of the deceased. In relation to the proceedings with her ex-husband [Karisma Kapoor’s divorce case with Sunjay Kapur], there were litigations after litigation; it ultimately culminated in a bitter divorce process which ended in SC. Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow,” Nayyar submitted.

Priya Kapur’s son with Sunjay Kapur, Azarius S Kapur (6) represented by senior advocate Akhil Sibal submitted that the will was created in February and executed in front of witnesses in March. Sibal further submitted that there was nothing “amiss” in the case and the will was an “original signed will.”

During the hearing, the court questioned Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the will, for failing to provide a copy of the will to the petitioners and directed her to submit a list of all the movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur. The matter will be next heard on October 9.

“I don’t know why you cannot give a copy of the will to the children,” the bench remarked.

The court in its order said, “Defendants 1 (Priya Kapur) will file a list of all assets (of the deceased), immovable or movable, known to said defendant as on June 12, 2025. List after three weeks for consideration of ad-interim injunction at 2:30 PM.”

In their suit, Samaira and Kiaan claimed that Priya Kapur had previously maintained that there was no will of the late businessman, raising questions on the sequence of events leading to the revelation of the will.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, former chairperson of Sona Comstar, an automotive company, died of a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12, leaving his company in a churn. His mother Rani Kapur has previously alleged that she was coerced into signing documents . On July 25, Rani Kapur wrote to the Sona Comstar board seeking deferment of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), but the meeting continued with Priya Kapur being appointed as a non-executive director of the company.